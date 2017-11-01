MISSING: Appeal launched for British dad last seen at Malaga airport

AN appeal has been launched to find a missing British father-of-one.

His partner Gemma Clements is asking locals and expats on the Costa del Sol for any information on his whereabouts.

She said:”Yesterday evening my partner refused to board our flight home from Malaga to Manchester and ran away as we were boarding. He is called Brett.

“He only met one person in benalmadena, a man called Danny from Malarkeys.

“Can anyone get me in touch with Danny to see if he has heard from him or whether hes helping him.”

She added that their young daughter is ‘heartbroken’.

“We have a four-year-old daughter and she’s heartbroken as am I, We need to know Brett is safe and make arrangements for him to get home!”

She added: “He has no clothes, money, food just a passport and one packet of cigarettes.”

Anyone with information should contact Gemma Clements on Facebook.