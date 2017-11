A BRITISH father who went missing two days ago has been found.

It comes after the Olive Press was the first to launch an appeal to locate Brett Barnes, who had refused to board a flight home to Manchester with his partner Gemma Clements and their four-year-old daughter.

He is believed to be arranging flights home after dozens of expats helped locate him and even offered to chip in for his flight.

The couple had been holidaying in Benalmadena.