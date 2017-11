More than 5,000 fake bags and wallets were to be sold on Palma streets

ILLEGAL goods worth more than €1.5 million have been seized in police raids on Palma warehouses.

Agents uncovered 30,000 items, including Halloween costumes for children, some of which had not passed safety regulations.

Also discovered were 1,000 jewels from a well-known recognized brand, worth more than €1.5 million.

The haul included 53 unauthorised pyrotechnic devices for sale and more than 5,000 fake bags and wallets to be sold on Palma streets.