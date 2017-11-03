Jailing of eight Catalan ministers by Spanish judge sparks protests in Barcelona

Carles Puigdemont remains in Brussels after failing to attend court hearing

LAST UPDATED: 3 Nov, 2017 @ 09:48
EIGHT sacked Catalan ministers have been jailed for their roles in the region’s declaration of independence.

The arrests come after prosecutors requested an international arrest warrant for Carles Puigdemont, the ousted Catalan president who fled to Brussels.

Puigdemont and four others did not show up to their court date.

The arrests began fresh protests in Barcelona as many took to the streets in anger, finding the arrests unnecessary and extreme.

The former government members are accused of rebellion, sedition, and misuse of public funds and could face 30 years in prison.

Commenting on the matter in Madrid, supreme court president Carlos Lesmes said: “When someone doesn’t appear after being cited by a judge to testify, in Spain or any other EU country, normally an arrest warrant is issued.”

