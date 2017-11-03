Nine suspected burglars arrested over string of Magaluf and Torrenova break-ins

Group thought to be responsible for 50 raids on Calvia hotels and homes

NINE more suspected burglars have been arrested by Mallorca police investigating a string of Calvia robberies.

The group were rounded up in raids last month after 50 break-ins around tourist resorts Magaluf and Torrenova.

The gang’s suspected leader is said by Guardia Civil officers to be aggressive and violent.

Hotels and houses were targeted by the group, say police.

It comes after a 24-year-old Albanian suspect was held over alleged burglaries in Calvia, Ibiza and Barcelona.

It is claimed he used fake homemade key cards and electronic locks to enter victims’ rooms.

Mallorca police noticed a sharp rise in break-ins around Calvia towards the end of 2016.

Last month, hotel staff caught a burglar who then managed to flee the scene, leaving behind an electronic device used to break into rooms.

Police later discovered evidence the suspect had allegedly been selling stolen goods around Palma and Barcelona.

He faces 50 counts of theft.