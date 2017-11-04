ON-THE-UP: Residential homes are filling the skies as property market grows in Spain

More properties are being completed now than any other time since the crash totalling 33,085 residential homes.

MORE residential properties are being completed now than any other time since the crash, latest figures reveal.

Between January and July, 33,085 homes, mostly apartments were finished according to the Ministry of Public Works.

This represents a 39% increase from this time last year.

In 2007 there were 641,419 properties completed, in the following year that figure plummeted by 94%.

Properties across of Spain became waiting rooms for investors.

However, this year private developments have gone up 37.4%, whereas local authority properties have actually decreased.

The total amount of money spent on finishing these buildings rose as well to just under €4.4 billion.

