‘Snake girl’ shares progress photo after receiving miracle treatment in Marbella

AN Indian teen who received a miracle cure in Marbella has shared snaps of her recovery one month after starting the treatment.

Shalini Yadav, 16, known as ‘snake girl’, shed her skin every six weeks since she was born and had to bathe every hour to stop her skin from hardening while constantly applying moisturiser.

People avoided her on the streets and Indian doctors refused to touch her, let alone treat her.

That’s when a team of 26 skin specialists from the International Medical Academy in Malaga saw her story in the press and welcomed her to Hospital Banus in Marbella.

She said: “Before, I was in my room normally, lying in bed watching TV. Now, in the mornings, I go to the terrace to soak up the sun.

“Then I usually do yoga and afterwards I enjoy breakfast. I am very happy now because I have a new life and a new skin, thanks to Spanish doctors.”

After receiving the €50,000 treatment for free she has since returned home to India to continue her recovery.

The reptilian scales have all but gone and from wanting to die, she is looking forward to life in her new skin.

Dr Enrique Herrera, the dermatologist responsible for her recovery said: “It is nothing fancy just 10 millilitres of acetyltrin – a drug that regulates keratin production in skin cells.”

Shalini now wants to study medicine, having been thrown out of school aged 12 for scaring the other pupils.