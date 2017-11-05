Catalunya’s deposed leader surrenders to Belgian authorities after fleeing Spain

Puigdemont wanted on charges of rebellion, sedition, misuse of public funds, disobedience and breach of trust has handed himself into Belgium authorities.

CARLES Puigdemont and four former advisors have turned themselves in to the Belgian authorities.

He and his four associates are wanted on charges of rebellion, sedition, misuse of public funds, disobedience and breach of trust.

Spokesman for Belgian prosecutors, Gilles Dejemppe said Puigdemont and his clan will make their case to the judge and the authorities ‘have 24 hours, until 09:17 on Monday, to decide whether to place them in detention, release them under conditions or grant bail.’

If they are arrested, Belgium has 60 days to return them to Spain.

However, an EU country can reject an arrest warrant if the extradition of that individual breaches their human rights.

Puigdemont has consistently said he will not return to Spain unless he gets a fair trial.