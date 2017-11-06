END OUR NIGHTMARE: Family of missing expat Lisa Brown plea for people to come forward on two-year anniversary of disappearance from Cadiz home

THE family of Lisa Brown have vowed to bring those responsible to justice on the second anniversary of her disappearance.

They held their own day of remembrance on November 4 exactly two years after she vanished from her home in Guadiaro, Cadiz.

Lisa’s sister Helen Jordan, 50, warned local readers that those behind her disappearance are still walking free, and urged those with information to come forward.

“The people that could end our nightmare are still living and working in this community and if this happened to them I’m very sure they would also want everyone’s help,” she told the Olive Press.

“They have had TWO years to come forward with information and haven’t, we hope this keeps them awake at night knowing what they know.

“Their silence won’t stop us in seeking justice for lisa.”

The family continue to investigate the case while Spanish authorities have insisted it is very much open and ongoing.

“Work is still very much ongoing and we are so thankful for the team that are working so hard on Lisa’s and our behalf,” Helen added.

“We will crack this case.”