One of Europe’s MOST WANTED British fraudsters arrested in his Marbella home

A BRITON alleged to be one of Europe’s most wanted fraudsters has been arrested on the Costa del Sol.

The man who has not been named by the Spanish authorities, had been using more than 20 aliases including Jean Paul Dalton and Marcus Laine.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police said: “The suspect was tracked down and arrested near his home in Marbella.

“The arrest was made possible thanks to international co-operation.”

The man in question is believed to be Paul Kemp, a 53-year-old from Canterbury.

Kemp is thought to have been involved in an alleged €4.2 million fraud relating to a 2010 VAT and money-laundering case with a Kent-based removals firm.

Kemp had been on the ENFAST list which includes the most wanted fugitives in Europe.