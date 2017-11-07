GETTING SHIRTY: Spain releases its World Cup football kit and some people are NOT happy

SPAIN’S new shirt for the 2018 World Cup in Russia has caused an uproar with fans threatening to boycott buying the ‘Republican’ shirt.

It seems the tense political climate in Spain has now spread to football as Twitter users were quick to point out a striking detail on the new kit presented by the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The Adidas kit features a yellow and blue stripe running down the left side of the shirt.

Although the lines are blue, from afar they appear to be purple, a hark back to the second Spanish republic, who called for the abolition of the Spanish monarchy throughout the 20th century.

“I won’t buy a shirt that does not represent my country,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Boycott the republican national team. Spain is a monarchy, not a republic,” said another.

The shirt is supposed to be a throwback to the one worn by players for the 1994 World Cup and is part of Adidas’s retro format for next year’s tournament.

Photo courtesy of Marca news.