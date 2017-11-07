SAVAGED: 82-year-old woman loses BOTH LEGS and SCALP in vicious attack by local’s bulldogs in Spain, chances of survival ‘minimal’

AN 82-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being viciously attacked by two dogs as she walked home from church in Spain.

The emergency services say the woman’s legs had to be amputated below the knee after they were ‘shredded to the bone’ by a pair of bulldog-type mixes.

One of her feet was virtually bitten off.

It is also reported that her scalp was ripped off and had to be sewn back on after the attack.

The dogs dragged the elderly woman 30 metres before a member of her family and another man came to her rescue.

She almost escaped over a wall during the attack but was dragged back down.

According to Spanish media, her daughter tried to fight the dogs off with an umbrella.

But despite her horrific injuries, the seriously injured woman was still conscious and told her daughter to get back into her car for her own safety.

The terrifying attack happened in the small Spanish village of Covelo in Pontevedra, Galicia.

The victim has been named by media as María Dolores AB.

She had just attended mass at the local church yesterday evening.

Emergency medics treated her at the scene before she was rushed to hospital in Vigo.

Doctors have described her condition as ‘very serious’ and her chances of survival are ‘minimal’.

The attack happened when the two dogs escaped from a neighbour’s property.

Police are investigating whether either breed was on the potentially dangerous list.

Shocked local residents say they knew of the dogs and the fact that they sometimes roamed free.

“We knew something like this was going to happen,” said one.

Local Mayor, Pablo Castillo said he was shocked at what had happened.

“It has been a tragedy, we are all very affected,'” he said.

The two dogs have been taken into care before their fate is decided.