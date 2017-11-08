Anger grows as students in Andalucia are being priced out of university

The central government intends to reduce GDP expenditure on education from 4.1% to 3.6%.

THE Junta has slammed a reduction in university scholarships and national spending on education.

Andalucia’s Minister of Education, Antonio Ramírez de Arellano highlighted the importance of providing education for all following the cuts.

The central government intends to reduce GDP expenditure on education from 4.1% to 3.6%, which Ramírez de Arellano fears will price thousands of students out of university.

Providing subsidised higher education for students who cannot afford the fees has been made a priority in Andalucia.

With the exception of Malaga, the region’s provinces all exceed a 40% chronic poverty rate.