Popular Benalmadena hotel celebrates 30 years of success on Costa del Sol

LAST UPDATED: 8 Nov, 2017 @ 13:59
SUNSET Beach Club celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special meal for friends and family.

The popular four-star resort on the Benalmadena coast has been the industry gold standard for those looking for a quick break.

Director general Mark Wardell said: “It’s great we’ve had a lot of industry here in terms of tour operators and travel agents. We’ve had some old friends who have worked for the company for many years. It’s been a good representation.

“It’s been pretty well recognised. We’re a pretty dynamic company and we’ve invested heavily in people and in the property itself and we’ve reaped the rewards while retaining a good reputation.”

The three course meal included treacle lamb and and a variety of drinks.  

