Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella wins award for best health centre in Spain

MARBELLA’S Costa del Sol Hospital has been declared the best in Spain.

The 400-bed public health centre warded off stiff competition from 135 hospitals across 17 regions to be crowned winner of the national ‘Best Hospital’ award in recognition of its premium service.

Andalucian Health Minister Marina Álvarez commended health professionals for their hard work and dedication.

“They have shown through their commitment to our services that everyone is entitled to universal and equal health care.”

The awards, now in their 12th year, aim to recognise health centres, hospitals and primary care centres in Spain that actively improve their quality of care.

The awards were presented in Sevilla, with the Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba winning the award for the Best Infectious Disease Service.