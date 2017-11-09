ENGLAND Under 17s thrash Spain in epic final to be crowned World Cup champions

England’s Under 17s are the new world champions thanks to an inspired second-half performance in which they overturned a two-goal deficit to recover a 5-2 win.

England’s Under 17s are the new world champions thanks to an inspired second-half performance in which they overturned a two-goal deficit to recover a 5-2 win.

Barcelona forward Sergio Gómez scored both of Spain’s goals to give them the lead as the half-time whistle blew.

Unperturbed, England came out and set about dismantling Spain’s lead with Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi causing havoc down the wings.

Morgan Gibbs-White drew England level before Manchester City’s Phil Foden took hold of the game putting England one goal ahead.

Two goals came in the space of four minutes as Marc Guehi shot from close range in the 84th minute quickly followed by Foden belting it in the net.

England coach Steve Cooper said: “I’m so proud of the performance. Two-nil down, we played our way, we didn’t stop, we stuck to our game plan, we stuck to our style. We’re building for the future and that’s the way to do it.”

The win is more good news in light of the under-20s being crowned world champions while the under-19s won the Euros.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola added: “Big congratulations to the manager, all the staff and the players because for English football they need that. It is the step England need.”

The players were seen celebrating, in what is now a rare scene for English football, by drinking the bar dry.

England’s senior team will have their work cut out for them with these rising stars in tow.