SICK: Puppy murdered in Andalucia after being tied to back of SUV and dragged for MILES

A TWISTED man is facing animal abuse charges after dragging a puppy from the back of his SUV until it died.

Guardia Civil stopped the car in Andalucia when they noticed a German Shepherd pup being dragged along the A-8201.

The dog was tied with a rope by its hind legs to the back of the vehicle.

It died after having been dragged several kilometres.

The alarm was raised by a citizen who saw the SUV in the Jimena de la Frontera area in Cadiz.

The lifeless pup was removed by the Zoosanitary Control S.L. from the neighbouring town of Los Barrios.

The driver of the SVU is facing trial for severe animal abuse.