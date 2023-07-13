6 bedroom Villa for sale in Tossa de Mar with pool garage - € 525,000

Tossa de Mar, Girona 6 beds 4 baths € 525,000

Entirely renovated, bright and spacious 6 bedroom villa with a swimming pool, tourist license and lovely sea views, situated in a quiet setting in Tossa de Mar. With a total living area of 550m2, this well presented villa was built in 1965 and completely renovated in 2005. The house consists of 3 parts and has 3 separate entrances, with the upper floor consisting of 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen and large living room with a fireplace and access to the swimming pool, 1 car garage and a living area with a barbecue. Ground floor: 2 independent bedrooms with 2 kitchens and 2 bathrooms, each… See full property details