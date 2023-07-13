A TOTAL of 850 fake football shirts of top European teams have been seized at Palma airport.

Officers detected two suspicious parcels arriving at the airport’s cargo arrival control area.

“The packages were scanned with X-Ray, which made it possible to discover the illegal shipment. They were fake football shirts of famous European football teams such as Man United or Bayern Munich,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

The agent added: “Officers interrogated four people we believe were going to illegally sell the shirts, but they have now been released.”

