MOVIE STAR Tom Hardy- one of the name’s touted as the next big screen James Bond- took a break from shooting his third Venom movie in Cartagena to sign autographs for young local fans.

Production was based in the Los Mateos district of the city which doubled up last week as a Mexican town with the versatile British actor once again reprising his title role as Venom/Eddie Brock.

Filming has pumped in around €500,000 into the local economy with producers hiring around a hundred people to work as security assistants.

Residents have also been paid compensation for inconvenience suffered during the three weeks of location work.

Shooting ended last week with Tom Hardy praised for socialising with the local community and eager to sign autographs and take selfies with children who approached him.

The provisional release date for Venom 3 is October 2024.

Cartagena is seeking to position itself as a major player in Spanish film and television production and has already signed a deal with Netflix and is having talks with Movistar Plus.