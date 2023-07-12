ONE MAN was left dead and two other people injured on Wednesday after a train crashed into a vehicle at a crossing. The accident took place in the municipality of Lugo, Galicia region, at around 9am.
The Civil Guard told Spanish media outlets that the victim was aged 21 years old and a resident of Leon province.
The crash happened on the line that joins the Galician cities of A Coruña and Lugo. As a result of the incident, the rail service was interrupted along the A Coruña-Palencia line.
Sources from state rail operator Renfe told news agency Europa Press that all of the passengers and the train driver were unhurt.
A bus was sent to the site of the crash to move the passengers.
