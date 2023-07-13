The summer heat is here in full force, and it’s time to embrace those long days, sultry evenings and Valencia’s amazing outdoors. There are summer activities aplenty across the Community, from yoga on the beach to al fresco theatrical performances, orange grove strolls to fresh fruit tastings. Add these top picks for your summer calendar.

Connect body and soul at the beach

Head to Castellon and enjoy a weekend of calm and connection at the beach. This weekend sees the XI Festival de Yoga at the Playa del Pinar. Whether you are a savvy-yoga expert or a beginner looking to learn the basics, from July 21 to 23, you can find all types of courses and classes to connect body and soul.

Take your pick from Hatha Yoga and laughter therapy to a Kundalini awakening session and even a class for students with disabilities and diverse needs – there’s an activity for everyone.

And best of all, it all takes place in the open air, where the sound of the waves can lull you into a deeper yoga practice and help you truly connect for a complete sensory experience.

Trace history through orange groves

Ever wanted to know a bit more about one of Valencia’s most beloved and most exported products?

Join Elena Bover, a fourth-generation landowner who grows oranges for a tour of Huerto Ribera, her 19th-century manor house which has become an agrotourism attraction.

Based in Carcaixent, about 35 km from Valencia, you can book online at huertoribera.com to enjoy a true rural Valencian experience during the summer months.

The introductory route takes you through the story of the Bover family and their connection to orange cultivation while exploring the majestic orange groves. Or you can opt for a vermouth-making class or sunset wine tasting. Prices are from 15 euros for adults and eight euros for children.

Award-winning movies under the stars

A new movies under the stars experience is coming to the city to make the most of those warm summer nights. Set in the Jardines del Palau de la Música, Filmoteca d’Estiu 2023 will run from August 4 to September 2.

You can catch films such as Vasil, awarded as best film, direction, and screenplay at the Berlanga Awards, and Oscars best movie winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Looking for something a little more old school? You can also enjoy film noir movies, ranging from Charles Chaplin’s most unknown films, A Woman in Paris, to the neorealistic 1948 Italian drama film The Bicycle Thief, directed by Vittoria de Sisca.

A true Valencian tasting in Alcossebre

This Costa del Azahar coastal town may be famous for its fabulous beaches, but there is a lot more to discover, and Alcossebre has a packed cultural calendar for the summer.

Explore the beautiful scenery with a selection of short guided walks with a twist. On July 22, you can combine a 5km hike with the chance to taste local moscatel wine and Capicorb melon (one of the best in the region), picked from the very orchards you’ll walk through.

And on the July 28, discover the agro-tourism route in Alcala de Xivert to learn about the tradition of olive production in one of the regions with the oldest cultivated olive groves on the Iberian Peninsula, the Baix Maestra. Both cost just five euros for adults and three euros for children and you can sign up at the tourist info office.

Don’t Miss

Take a theatrical guided tour of Peñiscola’s Knights Templar castle to learn the story of Papa Luna on selected dates in August.

Date for the Diary

Don’t miss the Fiesta de Torrent from July 22 to 30, with its musical performances, children’s activities and Moors and Christians parade.

Top Tip:

Need to cool off? Forget the beach and head to Valencia’s many rivers and natural pools. Crystal clear and mountain-fresh Los Peñones y la Jarra and Font de la Coveta are perfect for a dip.

Valencia Style is the online magazine for tips on Valencia breaks, insightful guides and in-depth features on things to do across the Valencian Community.