THE Guardia Civil has revealed its top tips for not dying or getting robbed over the holidays.

To coincide with its 175th anniversary, the law enforcement agency has published some advice on how to keep you and your family safe this Christmas.

The tips cover everything from accidents to pet safety, from hugger muggers to dodgy gas inspectors.

Released under the slogan ‘Christmas by your side’, the Guardia Civil tells you everything you need to know to see you into 2020:

‘Arriving is the best gift’

Always check your vehicle

Consider the weather

Never have alcohol at the wheel

Be careful with speed

No cell phones or devices

Take a break

Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men

Browse safely

Have an antivirus a day

Review the transactions made

Beware of surprisingly low prices

Stay alert while using ATMs

Do not leave your shopping bags unattended

Avoid using open and exposed bags

Always keep your wallet and personal items in the front pockets

If you see anything suspicious, report it to the police

Home Sweet Home?

Make sure doors and windows are tightly closed before leaving

Consider installing alarms

Do not leave the blinds completely closed

Do not completely disconnect electricity

Never leave the keys hidden in the postbox or under plant pots

Do not leave money, jewelry or valuables at home

Do not post your eventual location, routines, trips etc. on social media

Wait until the garage door has completely closed

In the case of theft, calm down and call us

Let’s enjoy the holidays in peace

Only buy pyrotechnic devices at authorized points of sale

Minors handling firecrackers should always be under the supervision of an adult

In the street firecrackers should be used far away from people and animals

Do not store pyrotechnic items in clothes or pockets

Do not modify them, or extract their contents

Yes I can

If you buy or give pets as a present, they will need attention and care

Pets should be bought from authorised sellers

When buying a dog or a cat it must be at least three months old

Find out about the origin of the animal and request the sanitary passport

Know the health status of the pet, the vaccines you need or the ones you already have

Use your head

Before going the mountains plan your activity

Find out about the activity and itinerary you are going to do

Do not go to the mountain alone

Do not risk your life for a like. Beware of selfies

Take a mobile phone and check that the battery is fully charged

Take the appropriate equipment for the activity you are going to do

Use the GPS and mapping of the area

In case of any accident, call us

If we take care of the earth, the earth will take care of us

Do not litter or waste

Deposit litter in the correct bins

Practice outdoor activities with respect to nature

The practice of risk sports may be prohibited in some areas

If you use all-terrain motorcycles, quads, mountain bikes, etc., think that they may be prohibited in certain natural areas

Protect the fauna and flora. Moss, mistletoe and holly are protected species

A safe day sure is a great day

Do not leave money in cash registers

Avoid leaving lots of valuables in the same place

See if there are people watching or taking note of your establishment

Be wary of anyone who enters with a helmet or other head covering that makes identification difficult

Focus security cameras on access doors and the cash register

Use physical and electronic security measures to protect shop windows and walls against anti-lever blinds, etc.

In case of theft, calm down and call us

Don’t be taken for a ride