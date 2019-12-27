As a hub for art, you can discover nearly anything on Instagram.

One of the fastest-growing categories of that is architecture, which has become quite the eye candy for those who work in the field and fans alike.

With so much innovation happening design-wise in the architecture world, it’s an exciting time to be following the development of how these buildings are coming together. However, that’s why we’ve scoured Instagram for some of the best accounts in architecture to follow in 2020. Check them out below:

Idreamhouse

Idreamhouse has one of the best collections of indoor functionality. Taking a blend of indoor and outdoor spaces, a big focus of idreamhouse is on what clever and interesting things people are designing into their home to make it more intuitive and work better for them.

From foldable kitchens to tables that come out of the wall, idreamhouse has a well-rounded mix of impressive features people have designed into their home. And with a selection of eyebrow-raising homes and spaces to round out their mix, this is easily one of the best-designed architecture accounts. Yes, having your photos featured on here could very-well mean you’ll never have to buy Instagram followers ever again.

Arch Daily

As one of the most popular Instagram accounts for architecture, Arch Daily is an excellent collection of architectural inspiration.

Complete with everything modern under the sun, Arch Daily’s curation is top-notch, offering exquisite looks at some amazing spaces. Beyond just exterior shots, one thing that really strikes us about Arch Daily’s choice is the types of interior shots they choose, with some of them showcasing incredible structural design in making some things that don’t even look physically possible.

Additionally, they also balance out their content with some interesting uses of spaces, including some clever indoor gardens, as well as how certain everyday pieces function within a space. As one of the most impressive catalogs of architecture.

Arch Digest

One of the most impressive collections of indoor spaces, Arch Digest has a great knack for showing off form and function. As they aren’t as much about showing off big exteriors of trendy houses or classic mega-mansions, their content primarily is curated around how people not only use space but how the intent and design of a room plays into how it feels for day-to-day use.

Additionally, Arch Digest does a great job of showing a variety of spaces, with some of their selections showcasing amazing personal homes while other choices deal more with features of public spaces too. This blend goes to show how there’s amazing architecture any and everywhere, which is exactly what Arch Digest aims to exemplify.

Architecture.CRC

If you’re looking for an example of what the future of homes looks like, then look no further than Architecture.CRC. A stunning mix of modern homes, their curation has a remarkable amount of consistency to it that highlights those who are pushing forward design culture.

While many of them have a similar aesthetic in their take on a very geometric, ‘futuristic’ look…the overall mix of choices shines past as a collection of architecture that celebrates the new modern standard. Give them a shot if you’re looking for what the new American classic looks like.

Decors Designe

Another great account for focusing on the wonders of the current architecture, Decors Designe has an amazing selection of modernist homes to check out. While it’s clear that their taste is very much around futuristic design, it also sheds light on the latest and greatest trends in the industry.

This is showing off the types of houses that could go viral and can get followers to make a name for yourself. Yes, if there’s one thing Decors Designe does well, it’s diving deep into what many want out of the modern home, providing a benchmark on where the bar is currently being set.

House Exteriors

House Exteriors (spelled housexterior) has a great understanding of outdoor spaces, as well as how a home’s function is largely defined from the outside.

Showcasing mega-mansions and modernist homes alike, their curation has an impressive blend that highlights outdoor functions like pools, multi-layered decks, and lookouts, which all encapsulate how these homes fit into grandiose outdoor spaces. As cited by ViralRace, whether you’re looking to add a pool, addition, or deck, House Exteriors is an excellent choice for well-curated outdoor spaces to vie for inspiration from.

Archi Inside

Focusing on primarily modern outdoor spaces, Archi Inside has a great selection of futurist homes. With big, glass exteriors that are blended with rustic looks as well as impressive features like infinity pools and vanity waterfalls, Archi Inside has a pretty well-curated list of homes to consider scouring through.

As an architect, getting on Archi Inside would be the ideal account to start gaining traction quickly. Which, if you’re after some inspiration and #housegoals, Archi Inside is a smart choice to peruse through.

Minimalismoarchitecture

Boasting a knack for curating minimalist architecture, Minimalismoarchitecture showcases examples of modern architecture that really reflect on cubism and futurism in a blend that highlights some impressive homes.

With consistency for finding some of the best modern homes on the market, Minimalismorarchitecture is a fun account to check out, providing house designs that especially highlight how a home fits and functions within the elements, including how to utilize as much natural light as possible. Check them out if you want an account that really chooses simple, but effective homes that really highlight the barebone beauty of a space.

Dwell Magazine

As one of the most popular accounts on this list, Dwell Magazine is a powerhouse for architecture content on Instagram. With probably the best list of homes and spaces, it’s diverse range of selections highlight everything from renovations and improvement projects to modern wonders and classic looks alike.

While a lot of Instagram is focused on modernism and futuristic looking homes, Dwell takes a step back in showcasing a much wider palette of choices. The perfect account for architecture, design, and even just house fans, Dwell Magazine is a must follow.

Architecture View

To round out our list is Architecture View, which focuses quite a bit on commercial architecture, including massive wonders in public spaces. With one of the most impressive collections of modern marvels, it’s truly impressive the types of buildings that Architecture View presents.

With almost all of the structures massive projects of scale, don’t be surprised if this is your favorite architect’s architecture magazine. Check them out if you want to learn what some of the best and brightest are up to in the big leagues.

What are some of your favorite architecture accounts? Comment with your insights below!