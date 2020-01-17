JUST when you thought your garden was complete, someone invents a floating sofa.

The new addition to Costa Blanca exterior furniture supplier Dumas Design takes weightlessness to a whole new level.

Along with a floating beanbag, floating sofa and floating ‘island’, the innovative range feature in an exciting new 2020 catalogue for the Benissa-based firm.

GREAT OUTDOORS: The floating sunbed makes up a raft of new products in Dumas Design’s 2020 catalogue

The exclusive range of life-sized bulls and Iberico pigs has been beefed up with life-size lions and standing horses.

Meanwhile the plantpot range has been electrified with LED lights that give an other-worldly feel over your garden at night.

The LED range also extends to serving trays, floor lamps, ice buckets and cocktail tables.

Backed up with an impressive range of weather-resistant tables and chairs, the new catalogue is a must-have for Costa Blanca homeowners looking for a conversation starter.

The catalogue can be downloaded online from www.dumasdesign.eu.

