JUST when you thought your garden was complete, someone invents a floating sofa.
The new addition to Costa Blanca exterior furniture supplier Dumas Design takes weightlessness to a whole new level.
Along with a floating beanbag, floating sofa and floating ‘island’, the innovative range feature in an exciting new 2020 catalogue for the Benissa-based firm.
The exclusive range of life-sized bulls and Iberico pigs has been beefed up with life-size lions and standing horses.
Meanwhile the plantpot range has been electrified with LED lights that give an other-worldly feel over your garden at night.
The LED range also extends to serving trays, floor lamps, ice buckets and cocktail tables.
Backed up with an impressive range of weather-resistant tables and chairs, the new catalogue is a must-have for Costa Blanca homeowners looking for a conversation starter.
The catalogue can be downloaded online from www.dumasdesign.eu.
.