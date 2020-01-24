Storm Gloria is feared to have claimed its 14th victim.

Olive Press readers and business owners fear a man who apparently drowned on the Costa del Sol could have been a victim of Spain’s most deadly storm for a decade.

It comes after we reported this morning that a body had been found in the water in Duquesa port, Manilva.

The unfortunate victim is allegedly a British expat and was in the water for many hours before the police finally arrived to retrieve the corpse.

One local businessman who owns a number of restaurants around the port witnessed the body floating in the water and took a video.

SHOCK: Body washes up in Duquesa port in distressing footage

He told the Olive Press: “I have no idea how it happened, or who it is, but it’s really tragic”.

The Olive Press is now trying to establish how the man ended up in the water.

A number of readers have contacted us to point out how bad the storms have been and they fear he might have fallen in after a strong gust of wind.

FINALLY: Police arrive to the scene hours after the body first appears

“After all the deaths around the country caused by storm Gloria, it wouldn’t be surprising if someone died here as well,” asked one onlooker.

“Maybe he got hit by a big wave.”

The investigation is still ongoing and the police have yet to release any more information.