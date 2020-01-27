THE body of missing Briton Kenny McPherson has been found over 200km from where the 62-year-old set out kayaking last November.

Guardia Civil in Ibiza have confirmed the body washed up on Friday of last week in playa de ses Illetes, Formentera, was that of the Scottish-born McPherson.

His body had been out at sea for two months after he went missing on November 23, and his body was reportedly ‘in a terrible state’ of decomposition.

It was initially thought the body could have been that of 25-year-old Ben Garland, who went missing during the deadly storm Gloria on January 21 after failing to return from a motorbike ride.

Aberdeen man McPherson was last seen leaving Torrevieja Marina in a kayak. He had flown to Spain in early November to spend a few weeks at his holiday home on the Costa Blanca.

McPherson’s stepchild Anna Mitchell, 22, told the Mirror she didn’t believe this was a ‘voluntary disappearance’.

“There’s no reason why he would have wanted to go missing.

“When we got flights over and arrived at the house, we found everything had been left just as if he had popped out to the shops or something.

“My mum said he had kayaked when they had been abroad with a tutor but on this particular occasion he had decided he wanted to do a bit by himself.

“He had purchased a kayak in Spain and been out on the Friday before he went missing just down the road from where he was last seen.

“We were unaware he was going to go out on the Saturday again.”

A land, sea and air search was organised at the time.

The weather conditions were good when Kenny, full name Kenneth Dallas McPherson, left the marina but turned bad later in the day.