The company, called myfriendinspain, specialises in quick Spanish to other language interpretations by phone and goes live shortly with English, French and German, and more languages coming soon. They invite you to review their service and even request additional anguages via their Facebook www.facebook.com/myfriendinspain

THE CAVALRY IS HERE!

This telephone interpretation service being launched will revolutionise day to day life for many people.

Aimed to be a “light” service for non Spanish speakers to call to request a quick translation to help with daily life such as; a doctors appointment, a visit from a plumber, electrician, trip to the garage to service or buy a car etc.

Also aimed at Spanish businesses that have occasional foreign customers, not enough to require a full time foreign-language speaker, to be able to run through the specifics of an order or a complaint for example. Or if travelling abroad.

Callers can pass the phone between them and the other party or simply engage the hands-free function to allow open translation in each of the two languages.

“You don’t talk to us, you talk through us!”

Run via a premium rate telephone number 807 499 846, callers pay 1€+vat (1,21€ landlines and 1,57€ from mobiles) per minute for their translation via their phone bill as they use it and only pay for the exact minutes and seconds they use. The staff are a mix of local and foreign bilingual

people, all with the common experience of friends calling them for linguistic assistance countless times already and are keen to extend the same help to more people. In addition they have been trained to quickly translate and encourage the caller to end the call as soon as they finish their

part, to keep cost to a minimum. They hope this approach will encourage frequent use of the service as people become comfortable with the quick and efficient help when they need it most.

They have different websites for the different languages;

www.myfriendinspain.com

www.monamienespagne.com

www.meinfreundinspanien.com

www.mijnvriendinspanje.com (coming soon!)

and for Spanish;

www.miamigoextranjero.com