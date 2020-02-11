Being an expat in Spain really is living the dream. However for some, that dream needs to involve a bit of casino play at least every now and again. Here’s two things that you’ve got to know about Spanish casinos before you take a gamble.

1. The best casinos in Spain for expats

Plenty of the casinos that you’ll walk into in Spain will have games only available in Spanish. If you don’t speak at least a little bit of Spanish, or come with someone that does, then you’ll struggle. Except if you feel like playing the pokies – they’re pretty universal in their picture-based play.

However, with table games, the dealer and/or other players are likely to get frustrated if you can’t play along quickly. This can be solved by watching others for a while until you feel like you have the phrasing and gesturing down to mimic what you know back home.

If you haven’t played back home and you don’t speak Spanish, now’s probably not the time to learn baccarat. However, if you want to practice remembering your numbers then maybe the bingo room is the right place for it…

As for the best casinos, though.

Casino Gran Via in Madrid not only has gorgeous architecture, which is sadly lacking from many casinos, but a fair variety of slots, and real and electronic table games across multiple floors. Be aware that you’ll need to register on entry. You can get by without speaking Spanish here.

Casino Barcelona is the largest casino in, you guessed it, Barcelona, and has plenty of games to play with a variety of slots, table games, and plenty of poker on offer. It’s a large and modern casino in comparison with others around the country, with smaller bets only available via an electronic system, but real casino chips for when you’re upping the stakes. Some dealers will also speak in English as there are plenty of tourists about.

Of course, there are many more casinos around the country – but these are the top two most popular. Playing online can be a better experience if you’re living regionally, instead of heading to the sad, local casino, but make sure you do your research at reputable online casino guides.

2. Spanish casino rules and regulations you may not know

You will be required to show your passport on entry. No copies or photos will be accepted.

These games will generally be available, as per the regional rules (remembering there are 17 regions around Spain): French roulette, American roulette, Blackjack, Boule, Trente et quarante (thirty and forty), Craps, Baccarat, Poker (different forms), Slots and other machine gaming, Bingo, Raffles, Tombola or charity raffles, Betting, Sports betting, Horse racing, and Wheel of fortune, as per the legislative framework of gambling regulation.

There may be a strict dress code. To avoid being turned away at the door, make sure to check their website or get in contact with the casino if you’re concerned about what to wear.

The minimum gambling age is 18. Under-agers won’t be allowed into the casino, even if it’s just for a meal.

Hours vary. While you may be used to 24-hour casinos, most of the casinos in Spain aren’t open around the clock.

Online gambling is restricted by regions. For example, if you want to play online in Madrid legally, you’ll have to be a tax resident of Madrid, and play with a house registered in the region.