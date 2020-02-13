GLAMOUR Magazine needs models for our upcoming Magazine cover page.

Applicants should be between the age of 18-60.

The models will be offered print/calendar/video assignments.

Please note that you should be at least 18 years to apply.

What we’re looking for: No Experience Needed.

No Height Restrictions.

No Size Restriction.

Ages from 18 may apply.

All nationalities welcome No Nudity or Glamour.

The role would be flexible hours, minimum 4-6 hours per week. €50 an hour plus travel expenses.

To apply please send us an email for more information.

For more Information, kindly contact us at: glamourmagazine@consultant.com