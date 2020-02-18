A MAMMOTH 60-metre wheelchair ramp has turned a Spanish primary school into a laughing stock.

The €110,000 installation was unveiled in Sevilla and replaces a single four-metre-high staircase running parallel to the school gym.

Bosses at Guadaira Town Hall have been left red faced after the new ramp, of six individual slopes, was mocked online.

The CEIP San Mateo school went viral, with its new ramp being likened to that which Super Mario climbs to fight Donkey Kong.

Comparisons were also made to an episode of the Simpsons, in which an impossible spiralling slide is unveiled at Springfield Elementary.

Other memes, spread on social media, portrayed the ramp as a bobsleigh track and joked that children would be ‘in the next grade’ by the time they reached the top.

Guadaira Mayor, Ana Isabel Jimenez, paid a visit to the new ramp, and posed for pictures among its winding series of blue handrails.

She said: “With this intervention we now have accessibility for children, and take advantage of an area of the yard that was previously disused.”

Cuando caiga helada pueden aprovechar la rampa para bobsleigh pic.twitter.com/i1b9QVH91P — Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) February 6, 2020 BIZARRE: After Mayor Ana Isabel Jimenez visited the new ramp, memes compared it to a bobsleigh track

The ramp is the latest Town Hall fail in recent times in Andalucia.

Other notable examples include the opening of Spain’s longest slide in Estepona, which closed was within 24 hours, after riders sustained horrific burn injuries.

Before that, Fuengirola Town Hall officials were left with egg on their face when a project to paint beach rocks in rainbow colours, was derided and later abandoned.