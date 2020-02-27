CORONAVIRUS has taken over Instagram as well.

Celebrities across the world such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian and Kate Hudson have shared pictures on the social media site wearing a face mask.

Spanish celebrities have also jumped on the wave, with La Casa de Papel star, Ursula Corbero, being one of them.

Captioning her Instagram post with “Tokio in Tokyo, finally,” the 30-year-old posted two pictures of herself in the Japanese capital wearing a face mask.

The actress originally from Barcelona, is well-known for her role as Tokio in the popular Netflix series.

With the virus spreading rapidly throughout the world, a great deal of emphasis has been put on people protecting themselves.

Airports especially are considered one of the most dangerous locations because of the amount of people that travel through them each day.

In Japanese culture however face masks are very common, so it shouldn’t be surprising if Corbero had decided to wear a mask even if the virus didn’t exist.