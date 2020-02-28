DEFROSTING a rack of veal ribs on the washing line may have seemed a neat idea at the time.

But for one apartment owner in Pamplona, northern Spain, the ingenious idea led residents below to panic call police as ‘drops of blood’ started appearing on the patio.

Agents on the scene realised the blood was coming from the clothes line before the apartment owner confirmed hanging out the veal ribs.

As the meat was still raw, blood had had begun falling as it thawed.

“It freaked everyone out,” a statement from Policia Municipal Udaltzaingoa read.

Ayer acudimos a una llamada ya que de un piso caían gotas de color rojizo al patio interior de un edificio

Al llegar nos encontramos que en la vivienda de enfrente había colgados unos chuletones en el tendedero, goteando el jugo de estos hasta el suelo



Todo se quedó en un susto pic.twitter.com/pQ3QtCZXOL — Policia Municipal Udaltzaingoa 092 (@PamplonaIrunaPM) February 21, 2020