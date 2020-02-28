DEFROSTING a rack of veal ribs on the washing line may have seemed a neat idea at the time.
But for one apartment owner in Pamplona, northern Spain, the ingenious idea led residents below to panic call police as ‘drops of blood’ started appearing on the patio.
Agents on the scene realised the blood was coming from the clothes line before the apartment owner confirmed hanging out the veal ribs.
As the meat was still raw, blood had had begun falling as it thawed.
“It freaked everyone out,” a statement from Policia Municipal Udaltzaingoa read.