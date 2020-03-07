AN English estate agent in Spain has been quarantined due to fears of having coronavirus.

He and his partner – a nurse at Marbella’s Costa del Sol hospital – have been ordered to spend two weeks inside their home in Mijas.

His Spanish partner has been found positive to the virus, having caught it from a teenage patient at the hospital.

The British estate agent originally from Yorkshire – who we are not naming – has told his friends and family to “stay away for two weeks and also regularly check their health too, in case they have also caught it.”

“I was due to pick up my motorbike from his house this weekend, but I’ll be staying well clear and using public transport instead,” said his brother.

“He’s not feeling too bad and we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

“The main issue is not being able to work and he was set to open a new office, so this is a bit of a blow,” he told the Olive Press.

The fellow expat added that a ‘number of others’ have also been ordered to stay at home, in particular those that worked at the ward where the infected patient was being treated.

This comes as the figure of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain has risen to 430 today.