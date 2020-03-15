ANDALUCIA President Juanma Moreno has demanded that all borders into Spain be closed to reduce coronavirus contagion, including the Gibraltar frontier.

The Partido Popular leader made the calls during a videoconference with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez after the southernmost region saw its cases surge to 437, with six deaths.

“I have urged the President of the Government to exercise firm leadership,” he told a press conference, adding that Sanchez has ‘the backing of Andalucia to make decisions quickly and with determination.’

Specifically, the Junta leader asked Sanchez to close all borders.

“We cannot leave access from third countries without control,” said Moreno, who proposed closing the border with France and Portugal, as well as with Morocco and Gibraltar.

He also proposed the postponement of university entrance exams as well as a reduction in tax rates to help cushion the effects of the pandemic.

Moreno also asked for information about cancellations in the tourism sector, for businesses and travellers.

It comes as Sevilla’s Semana Santa and Feria de Abril have both been cancelled, costing the regional capital some €1 billion in lost revenue.

Sanchez will be meeting with the regional presidents on a weekly basis to keep an eye on the pandemic’s evolution.