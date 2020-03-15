EASYJET has cancelled all flights to and from Spain from Tuesday (March 17) until March 29 and Ryanair has announced a drastically reduced service from midnight tonight.

Passengers who have to return to the UK will be able to catch ‘rescue flights’ pledged easyJet, with details to be made available on their website from tomorrow at https://www.easyjet.com/en/policy/coronavirus-spain.

People will be able to book a place through the Manage Booking section of the airline’s website or by turning up at the airport on the day of travel – although the latter option will not guarantee a seat.

All bookings will be on a first come first served basis.

CANCELLED: easyJet is organising rescue flights for stranded passengers.

Customers can also swap flights or claim a refund if they no longer want to travel.

Ryanair has responded to the emergency by drastically reducing flights to and from Spain. It says customers will be emailed any changes to their itineraries and asks them not to phone.

The move takes effect from midnight tonight and will initially last until midnight on Thursday night (March 19).

Jet2 yesterday cancelled all flights to Spain. A spokesman said: “In response to local measures introduced throughout Spain to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of bars, restaurants, shops and activities including any water sports, we have taken the decision to cancel all flights to Mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands with immediate effect.

“We know these local measures will have a significant impact on our customers’ holidays, which is why we have taken this decision.

“We are contacting our customers who are currently in these destinations, and who are due to travel, to advise them of their options, so we urge customers not to call us.

“This is a fast-moving and complex situation and we are reviewing our programme as a matter of urgency, so that we can fly customers back to the UK.”

A company representative at Malaga-Costa del Sol airport yesterday told the Olive Press that all flights to the UK were still as scheduled.

TUI has also cancelled flights to Spain until March 29.

British Airways has not announced any changes to its service, but says it recognises that people might want to change their plans.

The company said in a statement: “We are enabling customers to change their destination, date of travel, or both for free, on all new bookings made from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, May 31, as well as any existing bookings that depart up to Sunday, May 31 2020.”

Airports operator AENA says that passengers should keep in touch with their airlines for the latest news on flights.

The emergency declaration made by the Spanish government means that internal flights in Spain must have their capacity reduced by 50 per cent but Spanish airspace remains open.