ALICANTE Policia Local are tightening the fixed and mobile checkpoints, with fines being DOUBLED for those that break the restrictions.

The maximum fine is now €60,000.

On Friday alone, 236 people were stopped, 53 being drivers that were ignoring the measures established in the Government Alarm State decree to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Those leaving their home must justify their reason for travelling with documentation to prove where they are going, with journeys being done alone.

Agents sanctioned a person for playing sports outside, a motor-home, and an English academy that still had staff and pupils coming and going.

Police also fined several dog-walkers, some of which had been noted walking the same dog on different occasions.

Noise complaints have increased in Alicante, as authorities request that the rules of co-existence be respected, especially as so many are key workers in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

The Police released a statement last night, stating, “it is necessary that we all become aware of the situation and do not go out to play sports, walk, visit friends or family; nor meet with people on the street, nor go out to smoke or meet other dog owners.”

