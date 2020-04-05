THIS is the moment a girl had Happy Birthday sung to her by law enforcement officers below her balcony.

Known as Maria, the Spanish teen who turned 17 today, was entertained by members of Spain’s Proteccion Civil in Estepona.

Unable to leave her house due to the coronavirus lockdown, the public servants brought the party to her.

Neighbours joined in the fun from their doorsteps, while officers blared sirens and blasted music.

FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS: Proteccion Civil officers blare sirens and sing Happy Birthday to girl who turned 17 today

The joyous scenes were filmed at around lunchtime today.

It comes after police in Mallorca have also been filmed dancing and singing to help keep residents on lockdown entertained.

Police on the Costa Blanca have also been celebrating children’s birthdays, while in Mallorca a DJ was even wished well on his special day by a whole apartment block.

Spain’s lockdown has now been extended for another 14 days until April 26.