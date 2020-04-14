THIS is the extraordinary moment a police helicopter swooped in on a lone beachgoer during the coronavirus lockdown in Spain.

Policia Nacional officers can be seen landing on the shore of a beach in Valencia before escorting a man away.

The footage was recorded on the Tavernes de la Valldigna beach yesterday and comes after a month of strict lockdown measures which forbids anyone leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.

Leaving for walks or to exercise, unlike in the UK, is strictly forbidden.

The officers in the helicopter had warned the man, who was walking topless along the shore, to return home.

They were forced to swoop in after he continued to disobey their orders.

He will likely face a fine, which can range from more than €150 to tens of thousands, depending on the severity and frequency of the violations.

Spain has issued 650,000 fines since the nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 15.