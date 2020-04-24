THE Government will allow football clubs to conduct coronavirus tests so that the season can eventually resume, it has been announced.

La Liga is prepared to supply all clubs in the top two divisions with tests in order to test all their players and staff.

Only once everyone has tested negative will clubs agree to resuming the season.

Questions have arisen however whether the smaller clubs can afford to get all the tests they need, considering there is a shortage worldwide.

In addition, the type of tests that will be provided is still unknown.

The idea of mid-May as a potential date is a best case scenario which is considered to be very optimistic, with a mid-June start date more likely.

No exact date for the season to restart has been decided however, with both the La Liga and the Government needing to agree.

What is also unknown is what will happen if matches resume, but someone from a club then tests positive for the virus.