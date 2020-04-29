SPANISH celebrity journalist Alfonso Merlos has caused a twitter storm after a near naked woman photobombed a live broadcast from his home.

Merlos is a journalist, model and celebrity who was speaking as a guest on journalist Javier Negres ‘State of Alarm’ YouTube channel.

Oblivious to what was going on behind him, he was in the middle of a serious discussion when a topless beauty wandered past in the background.

Now his jilted ex – former Big Brother contestant Marta Lopez – has dubbed the incident “shameful”.

The woman caught on camera is Alexia Rivas, a reporter with Spanish TV show ‘Socialite.’

Social social media users have dubbed the scandal ‘Merlos Place’ after American soap Melrose Place.

Merlos’ modelling shots on Instagram were swamped with insults, while Twitter and YouTube overflowed with memes. Merlos – whose ongoing split with Lopez has been well documented by the tabloids – has apologised to her publicly.