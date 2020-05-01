THE islands of Ibiza and Menorca will officially join Formentera, La Gomera, La Graciosa and El Hierro in Phase 1 of Spain’s coronavirus de-escalation plan on May 4.

The news was announced today by the Government of the Balearic Islands after its formal request to include the two islands was accepted by the central government.

An appeal had been made on the grounds that both Ibiza and Menorca met all of the sanitary requirements to control COVID-19 laid down by the Ministry of Health, including their response capacity, the evolution of the virus and mobility, amongst others.

In the last week, the islands have both shown clear signs that they are winning the battle against the virus.

In Ibiza, it has been the fourth day without any new infections, with the island having only 37 active cases.

Meanwhile, Menorca has seen eight consecutive days without any positive diagnoses, with the island recording just nine active cases in total.

IMMINENT: Ibiza will enter Phase 1 from Monday May 4

Phase 1 will allow for the partial reopening of small businesses under strict security measures.

It will also see the opening of hotels and tourist accommodations, excluding common areas, and the return of places of worship as long as their capacity is kept at 30%.

Moreover, restaurants will be allowed to open their terraces, also with a limited capacity of 30%.

Before the news was announced, the President of the Consell d’Eivissa, Vincent Mari, described the possible entry into phase 1 as ‘good news for the people of Ibiza because it shows that the health crisis is evolving adequately.’

He also stressed the need for residents to act with ‘caution’ and noted that during this period, ‘one cannot let their guard down as the virus is still present.’

The President of the Consell de Menorca, Susana Mora, also said that the island was prepared to join Phase 1 which will be done with the ‘utmost responsibility’ as ‘Menorcans have already scrupulously respected the state of alarm.’

PREPARED: Restaurateurs in Ciutadella de Menorca have been gearing up to reopen on Monday

In anticipation of being accepted, local businesses have been gearing up to reopen on Monday, ensuring that they comply with the strict sanitary measures.

Jose Antonio Rosello, the President of the Confederation of Business Associations in the Balearic Islands (CAEB), revealed that after discussions with its members, most hotels will however remain closed as there are no tourists to cater for.

He said: “Hotels cannot open if they don’t have tourists, it just doesn’t make any sense.”

With regards to restaurants, Rosello believes a proportion will resume activity, but for many, it will not be viewed as profitable to reopen without an international market.

LIMIT: Restaurant terraces can reopen with a capacity of 30%

Rosello did however ask the government to provide more information on ERTEs, a temporary layoff of workers, as he believes ‘there are different ways of interpreting the law and there is a lot of insecurity among businesses.’

“We need to know if businesses who can reopen have to leave the ERTE, if they can keep it in place for the duration of the state of alarm, or if they should ask for another form of economic aid.”

It comes as the islands of Formentera, as well as La Gomera, La Graciosa and El Hierro in the Canary Islands were granted acceptation into Phase 1 of the de-escalation plan earlier this week.

Mallorca remains the only island in the Balearics to remain on Phase 0.