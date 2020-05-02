MOTHER’S Day in Spain is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of May.

While coronavirus and house confinement will mark this year’s celebrations, it’s no excuse to not try and make the day special.

Here are three simple ideas to help make this year’s Mother’s Day unforgettable:

1. Breakfast in bed

Surprise Mum with a simple breakfast of freshly squeezed orange juice, cereals or toast, taken on a tray to her bedroom.

Add a flower (even if it’s just a paper one) and you’re guaranteed to make her smile.

2. DIY Paper Crafts

The best gift a mother can receive on Mother’s Day will be something prepared by the little ones of the household with their own hands.

A piece of paper and crayons suffice to make a special homemade picture that will be cherished.

For inspiration to find age-appropriate ideas, a quick browse on the internet searching for ‘arts and crafts for kids’ will provide hundreds of ideas.

3. Bake a cake

Children in general love to cook simple recipes and if there is a bit of chocolate involved, even better.

Home-made Mother’s Day cake

And Mummy is guaranteed to be delighted with a cake which has been lovingly prepared just for her.

Again make it simple, there are even some cakes which can be prepared without the need of an oven or special flour.

Chocolate, mess and fun, the best ingredients for kids

Let the kids have some fun, just make sure to clean up the mess they are likely to make before Mummy sees it!