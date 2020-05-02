WIZZ Air has cancelled its flights from Tenerife to London Luton, on the day they were supposedly meant to restart.

The low cost airline had announced that it was restarting some of its routes, with one of them being from Tenerife Sur to London Luton.

The first scheduled flight was meant to depart today, allowing expats who were trapped on the Canary Islands to travel back to the UK, without having to go via Madrid and Barcelona.

According to the British Embassy in Madrid however, the airline has cancelled its flights and does not expect to be running the route until June at the earliest.

British Airways, Iberia and Vueling continue to operate flights from the two largest Spanish cities, with destinations to London, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It is still unknown if the company will offer refunds or vouchers for the people who bought tickets, as seats were still being sold as recently as a couple of days ago.

Other flights connecting other European destinations such as Bulgaria, Hungary and Portugal to London have successfully resumed.

London Luton airport had been closed for 10 days due to the pandemic, with no flights flying in on or out, before reopening yesterday.