COSTA Blanca shoppers did themselves proud as Spain’s de-escalation plans brought in the reopening of many of the region’s street markets this week.

Town hall officials and Proteccion Civil officers handed out PPE to solitary shoppers keen to grab some locally-grown fresh fruit and vegetables.



SHOWING AN EXAMPLE: Street market shoppers this week

Some municipalities, like Orihuela, are exercising further caution and not opening street markets just yet.

However, those at Pilar de la Horadada, Rojales and San Fulgencio all enjoyed limited trading, after the government allowed a slight relaxation of the lock-down rules.



GRATEFUL COUNCIL: “A return to some form of normality this week”

Jose Maria Perez, mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, even attended the market himself with a couple of other councillors.

Rojales town hall took to social media to thank all those involved for a successful launch of their weekly Thursday market.

Their Facebook feed read: “Thanks to merchants, shoppers, Proteccion Civil and Policia Local for making this day an example to follow.”



SHOPPERS: ‘Displaying respect, co-operation and good humour at all times‘

San Fulgencio followed suit with a public announcement, praising ‘a return to some form of normality this week.’

A spokesperson stated: “Stallholders and customers alike fully complied with heath, hygiene and safety measures … displaying respect, co-operation and good humour at all times.”

Thursday’s market held at La Marina saw over 700 customers, all of whom were given hand gel on entry and fully adhered to social distancing.