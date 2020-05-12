A MAN has barricaded himself inside his home and is firing shots at the police outside.

The man allegedly stabbed his partner at their home last night in La Coruna after they got into an argument.

Seven Policia Nacional cars along with the Policia Local attended the scene late last night.

The woman has now been transferred to the Coruna University Hospital to be treated for her wounds.

The officers have since cornered the man in his apartment and are trying to arrest him.

According to Europa Press, the man has barricaded himself in his flat on the sixth floor and has fired multiple shots at the officers.

The police are trying to convince the man to surrender his weapon and turn himself in peacefully.

It is still unclear as to how the altercation between the pair occurred last night but an investigation is underway.