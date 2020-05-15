A YELLOW warning has been issued in Malaga due to intense storms.

According to Spanish weather agency AEMET, the alert, for Antequera, is in place from 2pm until midnight.

The rest of Malaga, meanwhile, is set for rainfall and storms for much of the weekend.

Inland areas are expected to see the most rainfall, while the Costa del Sol and Axarquia will most likely see showers from 12pm to 6pm on Saturday.

There will be a 50% chance of rain along the costa in the early hours of Sunday, while some storms are also predicted.

The sun will come up on Monday, however, the very day Malaga is hoped to enter Phase 1 of the coronavirus de-escalation plan.

Much of the Costa del Sol is forecast to see temperatures around the mid 20s, with highs of 27C and 28C on Wednesday.

The Spanish government will reveal today whether or not Malaga and Granada will advance to Phase 1 on Monday (May 18).