AS a group of 200 celebrities sign a demand to help the environment, Suzy Feuer makes a moving plea for Mallorca to take a look at its development model now the COVID-19 lockdown is ending.

Dolphins glide through the waters close to the shore in Palma de Mallorca, the capital city of a resort island that has been plagued with boat traffic – particularly cruise liners – for the past half century.

And it is not just our island that is seeing the benefits.

MAJESTIC: A sharp decrease in boat activity has given marine animals a new lease of life

Wild boars wander the empty boulevards of Barcelona, one of the world’s most densely populated cities, while mountain goats climb on the roofs of houses near Sevilla.

All during our COVID-19 crisis.

While humans were locked away in their own personal cages, nature began to reclaim its territory.

And the atmosphere has started to breath again with satellite images showing the abrupt decline in NO2 emissions over all the planet’s major cities.

With most of us humans out of the picture, mother nature has finally caught her breath.

SPOTTED: A dolphin was seen in the usually bustling port of Puerto Portals

The feeling is eerie and heartening at the same time, as we find ourselves on the other side of the proverbial tree falling in the forest.

Eerie because the evidence is plain to see; we know second-hand that the tree has fallen, yet because of our confinement we cannot be there to witness it.

What’s more, we know others are there in our place, experiencing the space of our lives, our world.

But it is heartening to know that we haven’t yet annihilated these wild animal communities; there are still enough of them for such sightings to occur.

Avui un company de feina a fet aquest foto a Cala Mesquida, me pareix espectacular i a més me dona ales per imaginar com podia ser Mallorca fa 100 anys. Llagrimeta. pic.twitter.com/3bhJKYbKJX — Rafel Ginard (@calliquecalli) April 14, 2020

And still, there is also the feeling that life has turned upside down.

We are now on the inside looking out, while nature goes on with its business.

Our air and waters have become cleaner, while our own habitats seem smaller.

In the northern hemisphere, spring is well and truly here, the flowers are in bloom, the birds, the bees and the other animals are out living their busy lives.

Everything is exactly the same: the wind; the rain; the ocean’s tides; and yet we are not there to be part of it.

ELEMENT: A decrease in maritime activity has drawn dolphins closer to the Spanish coastline

For us, life as we know it has stopped. We have temporarily lost our place, our freedom, our dominion over what we define as the public space, and we are astonished to see that life, in all its majesty, simply goes on.

Perhaps the most striking and disturbing conclusion resides in our obvious insignificance in the scheme of things.

A less painful lesson might be the importance of caring for our planet in a different way.

For years we have been heading toward the imminent disaster of climate change, many of us firmly believing that small gestures are not enough to make a difference.

But the images of NO2 emissions from space tell us we’re wrong.

That cleaner atmosphere directly coincides with the halt in our production and vehicle traffic for just days in different parts of the world.

NO2 is the price we pay for our economic ‘well-being’.



DIFFERENCE: The lockdown dramatically altered Spain’s pollution levels

And so, as we spend this time in our homes, contemplating the outside world from within, and now that we can appreciate the luxury of looking up at the sky or out at the fields or the sea, breathing fresh air, and finding connection and humanity, perhaps now is a good time to rethink our model.

Perhaps this is an opportunity to do something different, to work towards a better balance, to develop a system that bears in mind the fundamental value of what is truly important: our kinship with the rest of the human race and our environment, which provides the air, water and food we all need to survive.

At least we now know that should we fail as a species, we can be sure that life will go on.

Words by Suzy Feuer.

