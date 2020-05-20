THE reopening of Malaga’s El Caminito del Rey has been delayed until June 12.

Although the iconic walkway was due to reopen for visitors on May 29, that has now been moved back to mid June.

Tickets will go on sale from this Friday, May 22 and for now will only be available until the end of July.

There will be some restrictions in place however, such as that the attraction will only be open from Fridays through to Sundays and will only be able to welcome 550 visitors per day.

This was announced yesterday by the President of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado who explained that the local government has been working for weeks with the municipalities in the area, as well as with experts from the University of Malaga (UMA), so that the reopening is carried with all the safety measures in place for visitors and workers.

Some of these precautions include posters to remind people of social distancing, hand sanitising sections along the route, along with the systematic disinfection of the route but also the shuttle buses.

“The reopening will be carried out in compliance with all the health guidelines, and we will do it in stages,” said Salado.

“El Caminito del Rey is the most important tourist attraction in the interior of the province and we want it to be active once the province progresses through the different phases of the de-escalation,” he added.

The El Chorro site has been closed to tourists since March 13, the day before the state of emergency was declared.