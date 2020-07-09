The ‘Olisone Extra Virgin Olive Oil Selection Almazara,’ has been given the Gold Medal in the NYIOOC World Best Olive Oils Competition, equivalent to the ‘Oscars’ for olive oil.

The competition tested 900 varieties of extra virgin olive oil from 26 different countries and voted that the €3.95 olive oil from Lidl was the best in the world.

OLISONE OLIVE OIL: Winner of a gold medal at the NYIOOC 2020 competition

The Olisone branded oils sold in Lidl are the work of Andrés Rivadeneyra, considered one of the best olive oil tasters in the world, who is currently producing 11 different oils being sold in Lidl.

The 500ml olive oil that’s made in the Priego region of southern Cordoba, is said to have fruity notes, with an artichoke and tomato scent, and pair well with salmon, veal, grilled sardines, and any raw dishes.

ANDRÉS RIVADENEYRA: Creator of Olisone Lidl oils

(Credit to Radio Priego)

The competition has 17 judges from nine different countries who decide on the winners, and they awarded the Olisone brand for its unique flavor, which is due to the climate and the land the olives are grown in.

The Olisone Extra Virgin Olive Oil Selection Almazara, was the cheapest of the award winners, with the rest of the winners costing on average €8 per 500ml.

From now on the Lidl home brand olive oil will be honored by NYIOOC and will be part of the guide to oils event, which is used worldwide by chefs and restaurants as a guide to the best olive oils in the world.

It’s not the first time Olisone selection has been awarded for their oils, they were also awarded the gourmet medal in the most recent APVA Parid awards, one of the most prestigious international gastronomic competitions. In previous years it also won a gold medal at Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Awards in 2017, and a silver medal at the CINVE in 2017.